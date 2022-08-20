Crashes on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township are causing traffic issues.

One crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the exits to Mountville and Centerville Road, according to 511PA. All lanes are closed in the area and there is heavy traffic congestion.

Two other crashes happened farther east in the eastbound lanes in the area of the Centerville Road interchange, according to 511PA. There is a lane restriction in the area, as well as a ramp restriction from Centerville Road onto Route 30 eastbound.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries.