East Hempfield Police are still investigating a deadly crash last week that took the life of 10-year-old John R. Bonfield Elementary School student Libby Miller.

Lt. Matthew Pohle said that as of Thursday afternoon there were no updates and that the crash was still under investigation.

On the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 9, Miller was in a Ford Taurus which was struck by a car-carrier at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72).

Miller was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was trapped inside the car and was not breathing or responsive.

The crash occurred just under two miles away from where a Mount Joy brother and sister were killed May 22 after they were struck by a car carrier tractor trailer. The siblings' father later called for changes to be made on that stretch of road, saying it needed a longer traffic light.

The crash also happened less than half a mile from an October 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Quarry and Lancaster roads (Route 72), just north of East Petersburg, when it was struck by the motorcycle and another vehicle at 12:29 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, police said at the time.

The 21-year-old male motorcyclist, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.