Traffic is stop-and-go on Route 222 south in West Earl Township after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Both lanes were initially shut down after the crash.

Firefighters are still on scene and traffic is moving slow around the area, according to 511pa.com.

Traffic is also moving slow on Route 322 eastbound near the intersection.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

