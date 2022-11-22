A crash on Route 283 in East Hempfield Township is causing some traffic delays.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit to PA 722 - Landisville, according to 511PA. That's where motorists can exit on to Route 722 (State Road) and head north toward East Stroudsburg or south toward Centerville Elementary School.

Stop-and-go traffic stretches from the interchange with Route 722 back west toward Route 283's interchange with Spooky Nook Road, according to 511PA. A traffic camera in the area shows heavy traffic congestion.