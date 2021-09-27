Route 222 South in West Earl Township has been shut down following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred south of Route 322, near the North Farmersville Road overpass southeast of Akron, just before 2:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

It was not immediately clear where Route 222 would be shut down.

The supervisor could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash, though dispatch reports stated there were two vehicles, one of them a tractor trailer.

At least two people were injured, according to the dispatch report.