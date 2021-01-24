Vehicle crash logo 1

A stretch of Route 441 from Plane Street to Charlestown Road in Manor Township will be closed indefinitely following a single vehicle crash there Sunday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County 911.

The supervisor could not say how long the traffic delays could last.

A vehicle drove off the road and struck a pole on Water Street near Blue Lane just before 5:41 p.m. Sunday, the supervisor said.

A driver was trapped within the vehicle but was extracted, the supervisor said. The supervisor did not know the extent of the driver’s injuries.

