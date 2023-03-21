Traffic on Route 30 ground to a halt shortly after noon Tuesday in the wake of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash, reported at 12:21 p.m. by 511PA, closed all westbound lanes of Route 30 between the Rohrerstown Road (Route 741) exit and the Harrisburg Pike exit near Park City Center.

According to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, two passenger cars collided, resulting in minor injuries. The dispatcher said the injured are being transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Route 30 has been reopened.