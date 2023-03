A crash on Route 283 eastbound temporarily closed the left lane and created delays for commuters Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called at 7:52 a.m. to the Millersville and East Petersburg exit on Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, near the exit to Route 741 according to dispatchers.

There were no reported injuries in the crash. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to moving smoothly again in the area.