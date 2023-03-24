A crash on Route 222 northbound in Ephrata Township slowed traffic Friday morning.

The crash happened at 9:21 a.m. on the highway in Ephrata Township, right before the exit to Route 322 near Ephrata Township Park.

A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications said there was one vehicle involved in a collision that had two passengers. The dispatcher said EMS took one injured person to a local hospital.

Emergency crews have closed a lane, but the dispatcher said crews should have the road cleared by 10:30 a.m.