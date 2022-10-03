Thousands of Manheim Township residents were left without power on Saturday after a car hit a PPL utility pole.

George Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, drove off the road during a left-hand curve just after noon on Saturday in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township, police said in a news release Monday.

Hetrick then drove through front yards of several residences, crashing into mailboxes and shrubbery before hitting PPL utility pole, shearing it off in two places, police said. Thousands of residents in the area lost power for 10 hours as a result of the pole being hit, police said.

Nine separate homes located close to the pole Hetrick hit lost major kitchen appliances due to the power surge caused by the crash, police said. One residence that took the brunt of the surge will have to be completely rewired, police said.

“I can’t even imagine what it's going to top out at,” said Sergeant Barry Waltz on the total cost of damages.

Hetrick showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. He refused to provide a breath sample and was sent a summons to appear in court on charges of DUI, careless driving and speeding.

There were no injuries, police said. An outage map for PPL did not indicate any outages in the area as of Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, a docket for Hetrick was not available.