A school bus with elementary school children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Paradise Township, according to dispatch reports.

The crash happened around 8:42 a.m. on Oscelola Mill Road near East Pequea Lane, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. It involved a bus and Jeep.

The Jeep bumped the front of the school bus, Pequea Valley School District Superintendent Erik Orndorff said. The bus driver saw that the Jeep was having trouble and was already at a complete stop.

The bus had 18 children on board and was heading to Paradise Elementary School. No injuries were reported.

Everyone is OK, Orndorff said.