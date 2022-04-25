A crash involving a small school bus left at least three injured Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at 8:11 a.m. at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The school bus was on its side, and a nearby SUV and car were also damaged.

Lt. Chris Laser with Lancaster City Bureau of Police said the bus was being used by Manheim Township School District, but no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. A driver and an adult aid were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Three people sustained injuries, Laser said, adding the injuries were generally minor.