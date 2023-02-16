Truce Road Providence Township crash.

A single-vehicle crash at 176 Truce Road in Providence Township resulted in one injury. 

 TOM AMICO | LNP Correspondent

A single-vehicle crash closed a section of Truce Road in Providence Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 8:34 a.m. in the 100 block of Truce Road near Main Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is near Route 222 and just south of New Providence. The crash resulted in one injury and closed a section of the roadway near a farm. 

The injured person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Trooper James Grothey with the Pennsylvania State Police. The road has reopened, and traffic is normal. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next