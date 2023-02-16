A single-vehicle crash closed a section of Truce Road in Providence Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 8:34 a.m. in the 100 block of Truce Road near Main Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is near Route 222 and just south of New Providence.

The crash resulted in one injury and closed a section of the roadway near a farm, according to a dispatcher. It is not currently known how long emergency crews will keep the road closed.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.