Emergency crews responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon in Paradise Township that left one person unconscious.

Two people were involved in the crash, one who was unconscious and another who was alert, according to dispatch reports.

The multivehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at South Kinzer Road and Strasburg Road (Route 741), according to dispatch reports.

Any other injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

The crash happened 7 1/2 miles east of Strasburg and about 2 1/2 miles west of Gap.

EMS crews are currently working to clear the crash. Strasburg Road from Hoover Road to South Vintage Road is currently closed according to 511PA.