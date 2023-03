Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Mount Joy Borough on Monday night, leaving one injured and disrupting traffic.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of West Main and North Angle Streets at 6:14 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. There were two vehicles involved, and one person was injured.

The intersection of West Main and North Angle Streets is blocked off.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.