A crash in Lititz late Thursday morning left the first block of North Broad Street closed and the roof of the Tomato Pie Cafe's awning on the ground.
A box truck hit the front of an awning in front of the cafe, according to Jeff Hertzog, a manager at Tomato Pie.
No one was hurt, but two women were sitting near the awning, Herzog said, feet away from the porch.
Tomato Pie Cafe is located at 23 N. Broad St. The cafe is open and continued to serve customers as police shut down Broad Street.
"It was just a little hard to believe ... watching it as it happened," Herzog said. He was cleaning a table near at the front of the cafe.
Lititz Police tweeted that the first block of North Broad, or Route 501, would be partially closed and urged motorists to avoid the area because of "debris on road."
