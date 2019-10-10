A crash in Lititz late Thursday morning left the first block of North Broad Street closed for several hours and the Tomato Pie Cafe's awning on the ground.
A box truck hit the front of an awning in front of the cafe, according to Jeff Hertzog, a manager at Tomato Pie.
No one was hurt, but two women were sitting near the awning, Herzog said, feet away from the porch.
Tomato Pie Cafe is located at 23 N. Broad St. The cafe is open and continued to serve customers as police shut down Broad Street.
"It was just a little hard to believe ... watching it as it happened," Herzog said. He was cleaning a table near at the front of the cafe.
As of midafternoon, the first block of North Broad Street had reopened after being shut down for "debris on road," Lititz police said.
Roadway is now open! Special thanks to @lititzfire and the LB public works department for clearing the road! https://t.co/bkntys3q4J— Lititz Police 🇺🇸 (@LititzPolice) October 10, 2019