A U-Haul crashed into a garage in Lancaster city on Sunday morning, leaving the building collapsed.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said emergency crews responded to an ally behind the 400 block of Concord Street around 9:36 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash.

The vehicle was a U-Haul, the dispatcher said. There were no reported injuries.

Attempts to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were unsuccessful.