A section of Route 30 was closed in both directions after a crash Tuesday morning in Salisbury Township.

Crews closed down the section for roughly 40 minutes, from Gap Newport Pike to near Simmontown Road in both directions, according to 511pa.com.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A tractor-trailer hauling corn, a utility truck and an SUV were involved in the crash, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Both directions reopened around 8:40 a.m., according to 511pa.com.

