A section of Route 30 in Manheim Township is closed following a crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between Exit: PA 23 East - New Holland Pike/Ave and Exit: US 222 North - Ephrata/Reading, according to 511PA.

Dispatch reports indicate one vehicle is overturned with two people entrapped. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

All lanes are closed in the area of the crash.