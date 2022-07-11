A section of Route 30 in East Hempfield Township is closed following a crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Exit: PA 741 - MILLERSVILLE/ROHRERSTOWN, according to 511PA.com.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. WGAL reports a box truck split open and spill part of its load onto the roadway.

Stop-and-go traffic is reported in the area of the crash.