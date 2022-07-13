A section of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township is closed following a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Exit: PA 772 - Mount Joy/Manheim and Exit: Rheems/Elizabethtown, according to 511PA. Dispatch reports indicate a van and tractor trailer were involved in the crash, and injuries were reported.
All westbound lanes are closed in the area of the crash.
