A multi-vehicle crash closed a section of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the exit to Route 772 toward Landisville and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg, according to 511PA. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

511PA reports stop-and-go traffic in the area of the crash, and traffic cams show vehicles stopped on the roadway.