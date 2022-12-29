A crash has closed a section of Route 23 in East Lampeter Township.

The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the area of Route 23 (New Holland Pike) and Pine Drive, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The scene is just east of the Conestoga River and west of Route 23's intersection with Snake Hill Road.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, and crews are putting caution tape up in the area. The roadway is currently closed in both directions between Mondale Road and Pine Drive.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries.