A multiple-vehicle crash resulted in the closure of a section of Route 222 in Ephrata Township.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes between the exits to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 322, according to 511PA. The crash happened near mile marker 40.6, near the West Earl Township border.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

511PA indicates that as of 4:29 p.m., the southbound lanes are closed between Route 322 and the interchange with the Turnpike.