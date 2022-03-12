A crash has closed a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Reading exits, according to 511PA. It is not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries or how long the roadway will remain closed.

Closed due to accident in #Lancaster on PATP EB between Lebanon-Lancaster Int/Exit 266 and US-222/Reading Int/Exit 286 #traffic https://t.co/FBhe2icdZQ — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) March 12, 2022

A travel advisory from the Pennsylvania Turnpike indicates traffic is being diverted to Route 72 north to Route 222 east, then to Route 222 north. Motorists can get back on the Turnpike at the Reading Interchange (286).