Vehicle crash logo 1

A crash has closed a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Reading exits, according to 511PA. It is not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries or how long the roadway will remain closed.

A travel advisory from the Pennsylvania Turnpike indicates traffic is being diverted to Route 72 north to Route 222 east, then to Route 222 north. Motorists can get back on the Turnpike at the Reading Interchange (286).

