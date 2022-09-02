A crash has closed a section of Oregon Pike in West Earl Township.

The crash happened at around 11:38 a.m. near Rose Hill and Stone Quarry roads, according to dispatch reports. The area is just south of the Route 222 interchange.

An official with West Earl Fire at the scene confirmed that EMS took one person to Lancaster General Hospital with injuries, but did not know the extent of the person's injuries. The official estimated that Oregon Pike will remain closed for at least two hours.

511PA reports Oregon Pike is closed in both directions. Route 772 just north of the crash is also reporting heavy traffic congestion.