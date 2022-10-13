A crash involving a tractor trailer and a garbage truck in West Lampeter Township closed a section of Lampeter Road on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. just south of the intersection with Route 462. Two people were injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Rick Brenneman, Assistant Fire Chief at Lampeter Fire Company.

The tractor trailer was hauling chemicals that leaked from the crash, but they don't pose a life hazard, Brenneman said.

Lampeter Road is currently closed from Plymouth Ave to the intersection with Route 462, according to 511PA. Crews at the scene working to clear the crash, and Brenneman expects it to be open within the next two to three hours.