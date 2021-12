A crash involving a tractor trailer closed down a section of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township on Monday morning, according to dispatch reports.

The crash happened around 7:42 a.m. on Route 30 East near Leven Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 30 is closed from Ronks Road to Leacock Road, according to 511pa.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.