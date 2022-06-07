A crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township is causing traffic delays this morning.

The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. in the area of Route 222 northbound at North Farmersville Road, according to dispatch reports.

511PA reports stop-and-go traffic in the northbound lanes in the area of the crash as of 7:19 a.m. Traffic congestion is also reported in the southbound lanes to due to rubbernecking, according to the agency.

It is not clear if there were any injuries in the crash.