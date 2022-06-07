A crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township is causing traffic delays this morning.
The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. in the area of Route 222 northbound at North Farmersville Road, according to dispatch reports.
511PA reports stop-and-go traffic in the northbound lanes in the area of the crash as of 7:19 a.m. Traffic congestion is also reported in the southbound lanes to due to rubbernecking, according to the agency.
It is not clear if there were any injuries in the crash.
Current traffic
Map refreshes every 3-5 minutes.
Map refreshes every 3-5 minutes.
Traffic cameras
PennDOT Traffic Cameras
Current incidents
List refreshes every 15 minutes.
List refreshes every 15 minutes.
Loading…