A crash has closed eastbound lanes of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The crash happened at 7:50 a.m. on near the exit to Landisville toward the Spooky Nook Sports Complex, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. A dispatcher said three cars were involved in the crash and could not give a timeline of when the roadway will reopen.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Stop-and-go traffic is reported in the eastbound lanes before the crash.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.