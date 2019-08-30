Traffic alert- daytime- logo

A one-car crash into a utility pole closed down a large section of Route 272 in West Earl Township on Friday morning. 

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Oregon Pike and Old Akron Road. 

Wires were down on the roadway and the crash caused multiple traffic lights to be out, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Crews were still on scene at 9:30 a.m., but Lancaster County-Wide Communications said PPL should have the lights back up and running shortly. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Route 272 is closed from Old Akron Road to North 9th Street, according to 511pa.com