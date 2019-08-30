A one-car crash into a utility pole closed down a large section of Route 272 in West Earl Township on Friday morning.
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Oregon Pike and Old Akron Road.
Wires were down on the roadway and the crash caused multiple traffic lights to be out, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Crews were still on scene at 9:30 a.m., but Lancaster County-Wide Communications said PPL should have the lights back up and running shortly.
Route 272 is closed from Old Akron Road to North 9th Street, according to 511pa.com.