Hundreds are without power in the Ephrata area after a vehicle crashed and took down a utility pole.

That’s according to an emergency responder at the crash site, which is off of Route 272 near Trout Run Road in Ephrata Township.

There, a vehicle struck wires, bringing down the pole, according to the responder.

Responders were called to the crash site shortly after noon, according to an online post by Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

As of about 2:10 p.m., a PPL Electric Utilities outages map showed that about 240 customers were without power. At that time, PPL officials estimated power would be restored by early evening.

Traffic lights in the area also were without power, specifically the signals at Route 272 and New Joy Drive, and Route 272 and Schoeneck Road.