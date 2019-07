Traffic is backed up east-bound on the Wrights Ferry Bridge on Route 30 due to a multiple vehicle crash, according to 511pa.com.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. and according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, and there were no injuries reported.

Traffic is stop-and-go eastbound due to the lane restriction and backed up from around Accomac Road in York County to Route 441 on the Lancaster County side of the bridge.