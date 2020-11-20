Two lanes of traffic are closed after a dump truck crashed on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township on Friday.

The crash happened at 10:39 a.m. on Route 30 westbound, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Traffic is stop-and-go in the westbound lanes from the Route 741 interchange, past Centerville Road intersection and nearly to the Stone Battery Road interchange, according to 511pa.com.

Three hazmat units are on the scene, according to LCWC.

A supervisor with LCWC said the units are likely there for spill control.

No injuries were immediately known.