Update: As of 10:30 a.m., traffic on Route 222 northbound was back to normal.

A crash that involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer Tuesday morning has Route 222 backed up in stop-and-go traffic.

The crash happened at 9 a.m., on Route 222 northbound near Peach Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The initial call reported that a vehicle had hit a stopped tractor trailer near the construction on Route 222.

There was no entrapment from the crash, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

It is unknown the severity of the injuries, if any, during the crash.

Traffic is currently stop-and-go on Route 222 northbound from Pool Road to Peach Road, according to 511pa.com.

