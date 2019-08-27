Update: As of 10:30 a.m., traffic on Route 222 northbound was back to normal.
A crash that involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer Tuesday morning has Route 222 backed up in stop-and-go traffic.
The crash happened at 9 a.m., on Route 222 northbound near Peach Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The initial call reported that a vehicle had hit a stopped tractor trailer near the construction on Route 222.
There was no entrapment from the crash, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
It is unknown the severity of the injuries, if any, during the crash.
Traffic is currently stop-and-go on Route 222 northbound from Pool Road to Peach Road, according to 511pa.com.