Carol Stoudt is not a fan of juicy or hazy India pale ales.

And she scoffs at “peanut-butter macaroon beer” or “any kind of botanical or whatever” in some beers.

Don’t even get her started on glitter beer.

A proudly traditional beermaker who favors German-style lagers and pilseners, Stoudt bemoans the beer trends of unusual ingredients, cloudy varieties and constant tinkering.

“It is very heartbreaking,” she said. “I got into it because I wanted to do something fresh, like the beers in Europe.”

A pioneer of the craft brewing industry, Stoudt says she barely recognizes the market she helped create by opening Stoudts Brewing Co. in 1987 in Adamstown.

Back then Stoudt was trying to convince customers that a small brewery in the tiny northeast Lancaster County borough could make high quality beer worth the extra cost.

While customers would eventually go wild for craft beers, tastes drifted from Stoudts’ award-winning beers toward experimental styles, strange additives and high-alcohol IPAs.

“They’re gimmicks,” Stoudt said. “And it’s trying to get that new drinker that wants anything weird in the beer, anything crazy. If it’s not a crazy name, a crazy design, then it has to have this nontraditional ingredient. What’s that about?”

Combined with the 70-year-old Stoudt’s own resistance to change, those evolving customer tastes and a continually expanding craft beer have hurt sales at Stoudts.

Earlier this month, she announced Stoudt Brewing Co. would be ending its operations as she tries to sell the brewery and its equipment.

Even though Stoudt now says she hopes to keep brewing beer for the adjacent Stoudt’s Black Angus Restaurant & Pub she runs with her husband, the winding down of the brewery marks a sea change in the industry.

Teacher turned beermaker

“When you look at pioneers in Pennsylvania, you have to look at Carol Stoudt and Ed Stoudt’s concept of having a brewery on premises,” said Bill Moore, an early employee who now works at Lancaster Brewing Co. “They were early in, and they were making quality beer.”

A lifelong resident of Adamstown, Carol Stoudt was a kindergarten teacher — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was one of her students — at Reinholds Elementary School until 1975 when she married her husband, who she met at his namesake restaurant.

She soon joined her husband at the restaurant, which in 1979 added an outdoor beer garden to host German-style beer festivals.

After initially buying beer for those festivals, the Stoudts decided to make their own. At the time it would have been illegal for Ed Stoudt to own both a brewery and a restaurant with a liquor license, so Carol Stoudt was put in charge of the brewery.

While she became the boss because of a technical legal requirement, Carol Stoudt soon embraced the beermaking responsibility.

“I was an overachiever,” she said.

Karl Strauss, a German beermaker who spent 44 years with the Pabst Brewing Co., was an early consultant at the new brewery, she said, adding he helped instill in Stoudt the importance of consistency and quality.

“The beer was recognized by judges all over the world and it got awards,” she said. “People wrote about it, then restaurants that cared about good beer wanted to put it on draft.”

Widespread impact

Offered initially in champagne bottles, Stoudts was helped by some early publicity that included glowing write-ups in the Philadelphia Inquirer and USA Today.

Stoudt embraced the notoriety of being the one of the first female brewmasters since Prohibition, becoming a spokeswoman for the industry as she mentored employees, guided other craft brewers and continued to educate customers at the Adamstown restaurant.

“The knowledge she has about beer is incredible,” says Ken Upton, of Reinholds, a longtime restaurant customer who favors Stoudts German-style Pils.

“I don’t think the young generation really gets it,” says Upton’s wife, Linda. “They want the quick buzz, the IPAs with their high octane, and they want the froofy flavored things that their girlfriend might drink.”

Stoudt’s influence can also be seen in some employees who have taken her beermaking philosophy to other breweries.

In addition to Moore at Lancaster Brewing Co., Brett Kintzer, who spent 21 years at Stoudts, now works at Swashbuckler Brewing Co. in Manheim.

“I feel very lucky that I basically learned from not just one of the first, but one of the best,” Kintzer said. “It’s just unfortunate that making great beer is not all that matters in today’s market.”