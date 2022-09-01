A barn fire early Wednesday morning in Earl Township killed 53 animals.

The dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road was found engulfed in flames around 3 a.m., according to Martindale Fire Company Chief Tony Groff.

Groff said firefighters were able to control the fire around 5 a.m. However, it was around noon by the time everything was cleaned up, he said.

Groff did not have a cost estimate for the damage, but he said 48 cows and five horses died in the blaze. The barn was destroyed.

He said a cow and a horse were rescued after a majority of the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

There are plans to rebuild the barn, Groff said.