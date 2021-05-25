A cow on the loose caused police and firefighters to stop traffic on Route 222 in West Earl Township overnight, according to the West Earl Fire Station.

Traffic was stopped on Route 222 near South Quarry Road while emergency crews worked to get the cow loaded on a trailer, West Earl Fire Station said in an early morning Facebook post on Tuesday.

"This lady got loose and was running around on the highway," the post said.

It took crews a couple hours to load the cow up.

"And thank you for slowing down and moving over and keeping us safe, and the cow," the post said.