COVID-19 vaccine unlikely this year, but flu season may be mild, experts say

A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be widely available before the end of the year, and when one is ready, it will likely be least effective in the elderly, UPMC medical experts said Tuesday.

While vaccines remain in development, and even after people start getting the shot, wearing a mask in public remains the best way to reduce the spread of the contagious virus, the doctors said at a news conference in Pittsburgh via video conferencing.

If there is good news, it comes from Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere where their flu season, now ending, proved to be mild, in part because of masking and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the doctors said.

“That’s not to say you should skip your flu shot,” Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention, said. “Over 90% of annual flu deaths occur in people age 65 and older, the same group that is most vulnerable to COVID-19. If you’re young and healthy, getting the flu vaccine is important to protect vulnerable family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.”

Lancaster County during the 2019-2020 flu season saw cases rise to 2,790 from 2,368 the previous season, but deaths fell from seven to three.

By comparison, the county is approaching 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases, and as of Tuesday the county coroner has reported 426 deaths from the coronavirus. More than 96% of the deaths have occurred in people age 60 and older.

Monitoring for flu in Pennsylvania began Sunday, the Health Department said.

Snyder joined Dr. David Nace, the chief medical officer for UPMC Senior Communities, and Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, in stressing the value of wearing masks and practicing physical distancing to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Snyder said a vaccine will be an important tool in reducing COVID-19’s impact, but it likely won’t end the pandemic. The vaccine’s impact could be diluted further if many people decline to get the shot.

“We’ve heard estimates that up to half the people would just simply refuse a vaccination early on,” Yealy said. “That presents a whole other set of problems.”

Mask wearing

Gesturing to a mask, Nace called it “your best protection … your current vaccine.”

“We have clear and growing evidence that universal masking protects you and others by preventing infections, but also by reducing the severity of infections when they do occur,” he said.

The doctors said there’s no evidence to suggest wearing a mask interferes with oxygen intake.

“It’s important to recognize that being uncomfortable with a mask is dramatically different from the mask harming you,” Yealy said. “The number of people who cannot tolerate a mask for a medical reason is exceptionally small. Those people often aren’t the ones who will be out in the general public.”