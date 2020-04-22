Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will close its two COVID-19 testing sites on Sundays beginning April 26 due to low demand, the health system said Wednesday.

The testing sites at the Pennsylvania College of Health Science and Clipper Magazine Stadium will continue offering testing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who may need a COVID-19 test on a Sunday should call one of Lancaster General Health's seven urgent care locations throughout Lancaster County, Southern Lebanon County and Western Chester County to request a test, Penn Medicine said.

Lancaster General Health's community drive-through COVID-19 Donation and Materials Center at Clipper Magazine Stadium will also close on Sundays, and will now operate Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning April 26.

