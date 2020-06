One of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's COVID-19 testing locations will be closed all day Wednesday, June 24, and part of Friday, June 26, because of graduation activities.

The outdoor testing site is at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township. On Friday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information on other COVID-19 testing locations, instructions and contacts are at lancastergeneralhealth.org/news/coronavirus-testing-sites.