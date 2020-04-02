COVID-19 shakes up 2020 Census. Lancaster County scrambles to prevent undercount.

A month ago, a Latino group had big plans to attend community gatherings and knock on 5,700 doors in Lancaster to promote the 2020 census.

Now those plans gather dust as Spanish-speaking canvassers pivot to Plan B because of COVID-19.

From their homes, they are making phone calls, sending texts and hoping the pandemic doesn’t lead to an undercount.

And what they’re discovering is Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order might be working to their advantage.

“Right now people are in their homes, and they have time to talk with us,” said Maria Gutierrez, a field director for CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy group.

They expect to reach 8,000 people.

Separately, a committee of top community leaders has had to revise a comprehensive push for a complete count in Lancaster County made months before coronavirus appeared on their radar.

Traditional media and social media campaigns are going ahead. But other efforts to reach people who are poor, homeless, elderly, disabled or new to this country were canceled.

“Even simple things like hanging posters in public buildings and distributing flyers have been rendered either impossible or ineffective,” said Emma Hamme of the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee.

Hamme “Even simple things like hanging posters in public buildings and distributing flyers have been rendered either impossible or ineffective."

Brainstorming new ways to reach the hard-to-reach continues, Hamme said.

The closing of libraries posed a challenge. The Library System of Lancaster County and its 14 member libraries is responding with an online app with census information in over 100 languages.

In addition, its website will offer an app that reads information aloud in 43 languages. It’s not only for non-English speakers, but also those with dyslexia or visual impairment, Karla Trout, library system executive director, said.

Church World Service canceled door-to-door outreach and workshops for refugees.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But online training of refugee leaders continues so they can video chat about the census with members of their communities, Sheila Mastropietro of Church World Service said.

The Lancaster Chamber had planned employer-based outreach to workers. “But this isn’t a top-of-mind issue for employers, so we are hoping other tactics will help to reach target populations,” said Heather Valudes of the Chamber.

The efforts include billboards near population centers and social media ads targeting niche populations.

Meanwhile, in southern Lancaster County, partners with Solanco Family Life Network are including census information with food distributions.

So far, so good.

Lancaster County, as of March 31, had a 45.8% response rate, fourth best in Pennsylvania after Chester (46.6%), Snyder (46.5%) and Montgomery (46.3%).

Fernando Armstrong, who directs U.S. Census Bureau operations in Pennsylvania and seven other states, gives credit to Lancaster County’s engaged partners.

“It’s very promising, the level of response we’re getting online,” Armstrong said.

Starting April 8, households that haven’t responded online or by phone will receive paper questionnaires in the mail.

Related articles