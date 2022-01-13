Manheim Township Middle School and Manheim Township High School will transition to virtual learning Friday and Tuesday because more than 5% of each building’s population tested positive for COVID-19.

Manheim Township School District Superintendent Robin Felty informed families of the switch Thursday afternoon. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education recommends that a school building should close for academic instruction if more than 5% of the building’s population tests positive for COVID-19.

Manheim Township would not release the total number of exposures as of Thursday afternoon. Spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell said the district’s COVID-19 dashboard would be updated Friday as is the district’s usual protocol.

There is no school for students on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day, according to the district calendar. Friday and Tuesday will consist of synchronous and asynchronous instruction and learning, according to communication with families.

Families can pick up a grab-and-go meal for students in the back parent drop-off loop of the Manheim Township Middle School from 10-11 a.m. on both days of remote instruction.

Morning and afternoon Career and Technology students will not report to the CTC until Tuesday. Extracurricular activities with a direct need to use district facilities can take place as scheduled, according to Felty.