COVID-19 vaccines cause brain damage, the economy is likely to collapse on Monday, and God’s chosen president, Donald Trump, will be reinstated this year.

These are some of the statements made Friday by speakers at the “ReAwaken America Tour” – a two-day event organized by conservative podcaster Clay Clark and Michael Flynn, the retired U.S. Army general who briefly served in Trump’s White House before he was forced out for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador.

The lineup for the two-day event features a long list of far right conspiracy theorists, most of whom believe the world is on the precipice of crisis and that Americans must turn to prayer to prepare.

Thousands of people, most of whom skewed white and older, attended the first day. They listened, took notes, prayed, blew shofars and delivered plenty of standing ovations.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gave a presentation on how hackers can steal elections through voting machines; Christian “prophet” Julie Green said God told her, “My army is coming and cannot be stopped”; Bo Polny, a financial analyst and proponent of returning the U.S. to the gold standard, predicted silver would reach $600 an ounce this year and he gave out coins to some lucky people seated in the front row.

Clark, the event organizer, is a business consultant from Oklahoma who rose to prominence in 2020 when he used to podcast to object to pandemic lockdowns. He told The Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday that he expected a crowd of 5,000 over the gathering’s two days.

Some attendees traveled hours to be at the gathering.

“You got to look into all this stuff,” said a Canadian man, who did not provide his name, in reference to COVID-19 information on display outside the main hall. “I’m not saying you believe it all, but at least look into it.”

For others, the event was closer to home. State Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, was in the crowd, as was Don Lamb, pastor at Lifegate Church in Elizabethtown.

James Emery, a Lifegate member and pastor who has provided security for state sen. Doug Mastriano over the past year, stood in front of the stage while he appeared to provide security during Lindell’s presentation.

Product placement

The speakers were long on grievances — about what they see as the stolen 2020 presidential election, conservatives’ perceived loss of freedom of speech, and the failure of other Christian leaders to engage in politics.

“We can live with whoever the people select, but let us selected who we want,” Lindell said, lamenting the 2020 election results and again claiming he has data to prove it was stolen. He didn’t present that data, as he has failed to do for more than a year since he first claimed to have it.

Many of the speakers also pushed their personal products from the stage, like Lindell’s MyPillow line or Judy Mikovits’ COVID materials. Mikovits is a trained biochemist and molecular biologist who was featured in the COVID-denying film “Plandemic,” which came out in 2020 and has been debunked as medical disinformation.

“We’re right there and you can get everything you need,” Mikovits said, referring to the location of her booth in the vendors’ area.

Roger Stone, the infamous political fixer, was briefly on stage Friday, delivering a political pep talk urging attendees not to take the coming election for granted and to stay organized and engaged. But much of it was a recanting of his legal woes and vowing to fight to restore his former boss, Trump, to the White House.

As Stone left the stage, Clark asked Stone about his legal bills, prompting Stone to respond: “You know what Shakespeare said, ‘First thing we do is kill all the lawyers.” Clay then urged the audience to introduce themselves to Stone and contribute to his legal defense fund.

Dozens of booths selling everything from Christian weight lifting supplements to “All Rifles Matter” t-shirts, blankets made to block 5G wireless signals, and hand-painted portraits of Jesus hugging an American flag lined the space outside of the event room.

Conservative groups like Audit the Vote PA also had booths set up. Seth Keshel, an election conspiracy theorists popular with the group, is on the schedule for Saturday.

Christian nationalism

As he emceed the day’s speaker lineup, Clay dismissed the Christian Nationalist label critics apply to him and his events. Other speakers did as well, including Kathy Barnette, the GOP U.S. Senate candidate who lost the Republican primary in May but narrowly carried Lancaster County.

Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, defines Christian Nationalism as “a political ideology and cultural framework that merges American and Christian identities.”

Others at Friday’s event embraced the label.

“I would rather be labeled a Christian Nationalist than a godless globalist any day of the week,” said Jackson Lahmeyer, pastor and former Republican Senate candidate from Oklahoma.

Garnering some of the biggest reactions from the audience was Green, the self-proclaimed prophet who has campaigned with Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. She electrified the crowd with a sneak peak of the latest prophecy she said she received from God.

“It is called ‘The Rise of My United States,’” Green said, with “My” referring to God. “This country belongs to God almighty. … God is the one who is in control of this nation.”

Green received a standing ovation after telling the audience that God would soon be taking back “his nation” from those who attempted to steal it.

“What brings me here today, is that (this event) is kind of a convergence of faith and of standing for the civic responsibility of trying to give our influence to the nation,” said Lamb, the LifeGate pastor, prior to Green’s speech. He too rejects the Christian Nationalist label, though he defined it differently than Green, saying that it meant the government forcing someone to practice Christianity.

“We believe that our faith informs us, but we also believe that America is a unique opportunity, that we also get to be involved in the civic responsibility of our culture and have a voice.”

According to Lamb, too many Christians have been uneasy with trying to influence and steer government actions. But Lamb said church leaders and the faithful need to be more actively involved.

“The Judeo-Christian values of America doesn’t necessarily make us a Christian nation, but they were the underpinnings that allowed us to be free,” he said. “They basically have been infringed upon and attacked in major ways … (partially) because the church has stepped away from its civic responsibility.”

Cameo by 45

Late Friday afternoon, Eric Trump, the former president’s son and one of the event’s most high profile speakers, drew applause from the crowd when he called his father from the stage.

“We’re going to bring this country back because this country has never been is such bad shape as it is now,” Trump said over the phone.

Later, Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was appointed to a top Pentagon job shortly after the Nov. 2020 election, appeared via live video. He said conservatives need to ensure Republicans win the upcoming election so they can police “the corrupt government gangsters” in Washington.

The ReAwaken event continues today. Scheduled speakers include Mastriano, former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro, failed Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate Teddy Daniels, and concluding remarks from Flynn.

