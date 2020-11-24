The coronavirus pandemic has forced many families to cancel, postpone or alter all kinds of Thanksgiving Day traditions. And this year, that includes in-person shopping.

After years of being open on Thanksgiving Day, outlet centers, malls and major retailers around Lancaster County will remain closed Thursday, before reopening early the next day. This re-establishment of Black Friday as the start of holiday shopping comes as all kinds of retailers have been trying to boost sales, but also limit crowds.

One example of that change will be the lighter-than-usual Thanksgiving Day edition of LNP. This year, retailers have been spreading out their holiday promotions, which means some holiday inserts that would have run Thursday have been appearing ahead of time.

The last year in recent memory when most retailers were not open on Thanksgiving was 2005, the year before the accurately named “Midnight Madness” in which Rockvale and Tanger began welcoming shoppers at in the middle of the night. Before then, the earliest store openings were 5 a.m. Black Friday.

But after Midnight Madness, store openings inched deeper into Thanksgiving Day until malls and outlet centers were opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and some stores were welcoming shoppers even earlier.