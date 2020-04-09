COVID-19 peak projections are constantly changing. We tried to find out why. [Q&A]

The pandemic arrived in Pennsylvania on March 6, when health officials announced the first two cases.

Since then, COVID-19 has been unrelenting, spreading at a breathtaking rate across the state. The numbers climbed week to week: 41 to 268 to 2,218 to, now, more than 16,000.

The pace of illness and death has prompted many to raise a fundamental question: How much worse can this get, and when will that happen?

In other words, when will COVID-19 peak?

There is no clear answer because there is little agreement among public-health experts who are working to project the timing of the peak, the day or series of days when the number of cases and deaths will reach their highest number.

LNP | LancasterOnline sought answers about how experts create their models, why there's disagreement and why the projections keep changing.

When is the projected peak for this region?

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that the number of daily COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania will peak at 32 on April 15, but that hospitals will be most taxed four days earlier, on Saturday. The university’s model projects the pandemic will kill as few as 496 and as many as 1,203 in the state through Aug. 4.

A New York Times model, powered by researchers at Columbia, estimates that if there are some control measures in place, Lancaster County could see a peak in mid-June with 2,300 infected people.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Chief Medical Officer Michael Ripchinski said that the health center, connected to University of Pennsylvania, does not expect to see a peak in Lancaster County until mid-May.

Ripchinski said his team keeps track of multiple models, including the University of Washington projections, but they rely on their internal model — called CHIME — because it’s sensitive to what is reported by hospitals throughout the state and has been relatively accurate.

Ripchinski said national models don’t take into account regional variances can be of limited utility.

“You have to get hyper-local; you have to understand what is happening in a county or a region,” he said.

The health center did not provide estimates on how many people will be hospitalized or infected at the time of their projected peak.

How are models created?

Epidemiological models for viruses have been around for a long time, Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College said. “The things we look at don’t change, but the things we add to it do,” he said.

Researchers make assumptions based on available data — like how many confirmed positive cases there are in an area, how many deaths and even how well they believe people are socially distancing — and apply them to the “SIR Model”, the standard epidemiological model.

The models are created to offer estimates to when the peaks in cases, hospitalizations and mortality will be for a viral outbreak, Yost said..

Experts around the world have been working collaboratively to scrape together whatever data is available, add it to their models and come up with rough calculations to help hospitals, public officials and other responding agencies prepare for when their area will be hit the worst by the pandemic.

However, as soon as new data surfaces, assumptions change and predictions shift.

Because testing for COVID-19 is not widespread, information on how contagious the infection is, or the “reproduction ratio” is not abundant enough to lend to precise models, Yost said.

“When you really think about the numbers, we’ve tested 80,000 people, or so, and we have 12 million in the state,” Yost said earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, there were 16,232 confirmed positive tests and 82,299 negative tests. An increase of 7,253 tests from Tuesday’s number of 14,559 confirmed positive tests and 76,719 negative tests.

Yost references the model created by The University of Washington in F&M’s coronavirus 2019 tracker. However, even that model’s predictions for the peak date and expected numbers of infections and mortality in Pennsylvania have changed in recent weeks.

“I think the real answer is that no one knows, we’re making more assumptions because we don’t have a lot of data,” Yost said.

Why is available data not enough?

The biggest obstacle to accurately predicting when the virus will “peak” is the lack of data, said Maciej Boni, associate professor at Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics.

Daily totals are not enough information to calculate any trends and to compute a growth rate, or doubling time, Boni said.

“The challenge is that the numbers today may be larger because testing has improved and the numbers on March 6 (first confirmed cases in Pennsylvania) may be poor because testing was poor,” he said in an interview on March 24.

For every confirmed case of COVID-19, there are likely six unidentified positives — a typical “underreporting factor” for a virus, Boni said. So it’s hard to say that the daily totals of confirmed cases are the best reflection of how many people are actually infected, if a large portion of a population is not being tested.

According to Boni, an epidemiologist, to calculate a more accurate growth rate right now, information like the age of the patients, the day their symptoms started, the day they were confirmed as positive and the final outcome is needed for each confirmed positive case.

When LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for that information, de-identified for privacy, the agency said the “data is not available.”

The absence of data due to the state's collection system was brought up this week when media outlets asked for the gender and race information of COVID-19 patients.

Rachel Levine, state health secretary, said that information is not reported to her agency on a regular basis through their regular data system.

“We are working on some novel ways to get that data and then to give that data to the media and the public,” Levine said at a press conference Wednesday.

Why can’t more data be released?

The department of health was initially releasing only the daily counts of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the state. About two weeks ago, the daily update began to include the age breakdown of those infected and those hospitalized. On Wednesday, the department launched a new dashboard that shows where the current capacity of hospitals throughout the state stand.

As requests for detailed data have been flooding in during COVID-19, the state’s health department has cited a 1955 law as the reason it cannot release detailed information other than to an agency with a health department.

There are six counties and four municipalities in the state that have a department of health. Lancaster is not one of those counties.

“It’s surprising to me that there are counties in the U.S. that don’t not have a public health department,” Boni said. “I think every county should have its own public health department to deal with minor outbreaks, major epidemics, everything.”

Having a department of health means there is an existing infrastructure at the local level prepared to test, trace new cases and control a virus in the early stages, he said. Municipal level departments would receive the same information that the state is given.

Available data has not been uniform across the state’s 67 counties.

Counties and municipalities with departments of health have been releasing more detailed information, sometimes beating the state’s health department to daily updates.

Some local departments have released information on where confirmed cases are within their boundaries, Philadelphia County released data that shows the racial breakdown for some infected individuals and Chester County’s health department announced this week that it would start testing for antibodies, becoming the first in the state.

Why do Lancaster’s numbers look high compared to surrounding counties?

“It’s too early to tell,” said Michael Ripchinski, chief medical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

It’s hard to say definitively that the county has a higher infection rate or mortality rate than others in the region because it could just come down to the volume of testing, Ripchinski said. A high volume of testing means a high volume of data, which can translate to more confirmed positives.

“My gut sense is that we are one of the early systems in the region that were able to do inpatient testing,” he said. The inpatient testing at Lancaster General Health can return results in about two hours.

Lancaster’s relatively high infection rate might also be due to very throughout triaging that is making sure that those getting tests are individuals who are presenting symptoms, Ripchinski said.

People who want to get tested for COVID-19 in Lancaster must be triaged over the phone or through telehealth first to make sure they meet testing criteria, before receiving a doctor’s note to go to one of the five testing locations in the county.

What is the impact of social distancing?

According to the experts, the peak depends on how well people social distance themselves from one another and slow the curve.

“I don’t think it’s possible to accurately forecast a peak time right now and the reason is that we still don’t know how well and for how long the population in Pennsylvania is going to respond with sufficient social distancing,” Boni, the Penn State epidemiologist, said.

If Pennsylvanians do a good job at physical distancing, the peak will be delayed and the numbers will be lower. However, if people don’t, the peak will be sooner and bigger, Boni said.

With Pennsylvania's population of 12.8 million, eventually enough people get infected, the virus will run out of “fuel” and naturally slow down, he said.

Unacast, a location data service, has created a social distancing scoreboard to see how well communities are following orders to stay home and away from one another.

Pennsylvania’s score rose from a B- last week to a B on Wednesday. Lancaster’s grade fell from an A- last week to a B on Wednesday.