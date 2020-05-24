COVID-19 model predicts that new cases in Lancaster County will decrease; researcher says county ready to reopen

A COVID-19 mapping tool from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia projects that new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County will decline in coming weeks.

Researchers said the decrease means the county is ready to move into the next phase of reopening, but the trade-off is that transmission containment policies have to be adopted across all industries.

Lancaster County is scheduled to move from Governor Tom Wolf’s highly restrictive “red” phase, to the less restrictive “yellow” phase, on June 5, a date when all counties in the state are also set to move to “yellow.”

According to data, the entire state is in a decent place to begin reopening, said Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

"If you remain vigilant, you can successfully reopen," Rubin said in an interview Friday. But if communities say “enough of this" and return to their pre-coronavirus routines, "that's when people get burned," he said.

Founded in 2008, PolicyLab is CHOP's research arm and is one of the nation's largest pediatric research institutes -- the department focuses on improving public health systems, healthcare delivery and child health outcomes.

Their research found that communities that relaxed their social distancing measures quickly had a risk of a COVID-19 resurgence in the immediately following weeks.

How well workplaces do at implementing regulations to contain transmission will define the state's success at remaining open, Rubin said.

People will need to continue wearing their masks inside of stores and markets, while businesses have to implement policies to keep patrons socially distant and limit transmission, he said.

The model, last updated May 19, is best viewed as a forecast. By combining factors like the daily increase of new cases, effects of social distancing, population density, testing capacity and the combined temperature and humidity over a 14 day period, it's created to give a prediction of how many new cases a community will have.

Spikes in new cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health as data is reconciled and communities increase their testing capacity are adjusted for, Rubin said.

"The goal here is to contain transmission even if you can't extinguish it," he said.

Memorial Day will be a test for the system as people travel for the weekend into new areas of the county and mitigation measures may not be followed consistently.

If people relax wearing masks, keeping proper hygiene and socially distancing themselves from one another, it can cause an increase in transmission. However, effects will not be known for about three weeks, Rubin said.

Unacast, a location data service, created a social distancing scoreboard to see how well communities are following social distancing to stay home and away from one another. The scoreboard compares cell phone tower data before and after COVID-19. The New York and Oslo-based company's technology tracks a user's movements based on their cell phone location.

As of Saturday, Pennsylvania as a whole and Lancaster County both had an F grade on the Unacast social distancing score board. Lancaster had an A- at the beginning of April.