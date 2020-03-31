COVID-19 is heavily impacting Lancaster County's nonprofit organizations. Here are their stories.

Lancaster County’s nonprofit organizations are being impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s an update on how some of them are grappling with the crisis.

Lancaster Early Education Center

As the 1918 influenza pandemic was sweeping through the country, Lancaster Early Education Center, then called Lancaster Day Nursery, was closed for over three weeks by order of the Lancaster City Board of Health as a measure to contain the virus that killed over 600 people throughout the county.

The childcare facility was used by the Lancaster Chapter of the Red Cross to care for children who were either recovering from the pandemic or had lost their parents to it, said Nina Morange, chief executive officer.

Now, 102 years later, the center is closed again amid the spread of another pandemic, COVID-19.

Hearing about the closure during the flu of 1918 was encouraging news to the center's employees, said Morange. “We've been through this before and we'll get through it again.”

The early education center was established in 1915 as a nonprofit childcare and early education facility in Lancaster city with a mission to serve children from low-income, working families and give parents an affordable option for childcare to enable them to work.

In response to COVID-19, the center has been closed since Monday, March 16. The organization was able to pay employees for the first week, but as the closure stretched, the nonprofit furloughed all 30 employees. Still, its ability to stretch the existing budget is being tested.

The center decided not to charge parents any fees during the closure and is waiting to hear back from many financial sources if most of the programming will continue to be funded, Morange said.

“That's been the most frustrating thing,” she said. “And I get it, there are a ton of unknowns, so to make a commitment to continue to keep paying a grant or not is I'm sure as much of a challenge for the funders.”

And asking for donations at a time when many people are trying to secure the resources they have is difficult, she said.

If the closure doesn't end in the next few months, “it could definitely be devastating,” Morange said. “For morale, for finances, for everything, it would just be devastating.”

Still, the organization is committed to reopening as soon as possible, she said.

For now, Morange and the director will continue to take turns feeding the rabbits, the fish and the guinea pigs in the more than one dozen classrooms until the students return.

Church World Service

On March 17 the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration announced that they would be temporarily halting all refugee resettlement throughout the world due to COVID-19.

Immediately, four arrivals to Church World Service Lancaster were canceled, and travel for 19 individuals was suspended. One family had a “travel by date” of March 19, Sheila Mastropietro, Lancaster office director, said in an interview on March 20.

The temporary halt is supposed to last through April 6. However, a disruption in travel can often mean months of delay as clearances start to expire and paperwork needs to be redone.

“We don't know what will happen in the next quarter,” Mastropietro said. “We feel like lifting the suspension on April 6th is a little optimistic, I'm sure they'll reevaluate closer to the date.”

For now, funding streams are secure for the nonprofit. However, resettlement programs are funded based on how many people they serve, so although the Lancaster office was on track to meet projected numbers for the year, this suspension of services could create a budget shortfall if all of its cases are not re-booked in time.

The spring breakfast fundraiser has been postponed from June to the beginning of September.

The resettlement office in Lancaster has also had to physically adapt to working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All staff in the resettlement program, employment and immigration programs have been moved to work remotely, Mastropietro said. The only services staff will do in-person are emergency medical appointments, of which they have had none so far. Typically, mandatory services have been postponed with the permission of the Bureau of Populations, Refugees and Migration in the U.S. Department of State.

“All clients have a way to get in touch with us through case managers,” Mastropietro said.

Staff are using WhatsApp to share flyers and links of translated instructions and advisories about COVID-19. In addition, the organization is using its presence on Facebook to reach out to clients.

“Thank goodness for all this technology," Mastropietro said.

It has been a challenge to get across the seriousness of the pandemic situation to clients and keep consistent contact from afar, while still trying to meet their physical needs, Mastropietro said.

“Some brave and committed staff were out on Thursday and Friday making no-contact deliveries of food and supplies to our newest refugees,” she said in an email Saturday. Included with the food deliveries were flyers related to COVID-19 in different languages.

Still, it must be disorienting for newly arrived families, Mastropietro said, to start settling into their new lives and immediately be told to not leave their homes due to a viral pandemic.

Bright Side

Bright Side Opportunities Center is closed due to COVID-19.

That means no basketball games, group exercise classes, weekend events or church services until the order to shut down non life sustaining businesses is lifted.

“Programming (during COVID-19) has changed because we don't have any,” said Willonda McCloud, president and CEO.

The impact of COVID-19 is “overarching and far-reaching," McCloud said.

Not only have the multitude of services held in the building been canceled, revenue-generating events held in the space have also been canceled, potentially delivering the hardest financial hit to the nonprofit. In addition, its annual health fair fundraiser has been postponed.

Because Bright Side acts as a community hub, the building always had donated food available for pick-up in the lobby for anyone who walked through the building.

During any given week, about 150 people will receive food through those donations, McCloud said.

“We have not been able to accept any donations, which means that we're not feeding most of the people we were feeding before,” she said. “Which is really challenging.”

During this time, the community center's staff are working and using the lull as a chance to clarify their roles and their goals, McCloud said. And as long as staff can work from home and depending on what federal assistance is available for nonprofits during this time, the impact to employees could be minimal.

“If that is not the case, like everyone else, potential layoffs and furloughs can happen,” McCloud said. “If we go six to eight weeks, that's quite challenging. I don't know where we will end up at that point.”

For now, the community can stay engaged with Bright Side through Facebook — from reading updates on the situation to following along with the quarantine friendly online fitness classes offered every day at 3 p.m. or yoga classes every Monday and Wednesday at noon.

Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an order that no dentists can practice unless they can provide care in a negative environment room that contains any airborne contaminants, the work at Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic immediately came to a screeching halt.

The clinic’s website says that “ALL” onsite treatments will be postponed until April 3. For now.

When Liz Prada, executive director and pediatric dentist, spoke to LNP|LancasterOnline on Thursday March, 26, she had just returned home from doing an emergency tooth extraction at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“We cannot provide any dental care, emergency or otherwise, on site at the clinic,” she said. Even cleft surgeries are on hold indefinitely because they are considered to be an elective procedure.

The state department of health took extreme precautions because the tools used in dental work could increase the infection capacity of even an asymptomatic patient. The air/water syringe alone could spray bacteria in the air that could remain for up to three hours and potentially infect an entire office, Prada said.

“It's (COVID-19) going to have a very profound impact on the entire dental profession,” she said.

As of last week, the clinic had to universally furlough its staff — which includes over two dozen pediatric and dental providers, nurses, speech-language pathologists, a feeding specialist, audiologist, social workers, technicians and dental assistants — because the organization's operating income has dropped to almost zero and there is no end in sight for the closure.

“We can do telehealth, but it's tough because so much of what we're doing is looking into the mouth of a baby or the ear of an infant," Prada said.

Whenever the clinic reopens, there will be a tremendous backlog of procedures, Prada said. With one in every 700 babies born with a cleft palate, there will still be many people in need of the clinic's services, she said.

In the meantime, Prada encourages anyone who is in the position to support nonprofits financially during this time to do so.

And while the shutdown of dental offices continues, Prada stresses the importance of self care and preventative medicine.